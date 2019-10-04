Sanders released from hospital after doctors say he had heart attack

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders after Trump calls Ocasio-Cortez a 'wack job': It will be 'a real pleasure defeating you' Biden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg Five takeaways from Warren's sweeping labor proposal MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday left a Las Vegas hospital days after the Democratic presidential candidate suffered what his physicians later confirmed was a heart attack.

Sanders's campaign released a statement from two physicians who said he had been diagnosed with a "myocardial infarction," more commonly known as a heart attack.

The White House hopeful had been temporarily forced off the campaign trail this week after being hospitalized on Wednesday due to chest pain, his campaign said.

“After presenting to an outside facility with chest pain, Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction. He was immediately transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center," treating physicians Arturo E. Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj said in the statement Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician,” they added.

Sanders, 78, had two stents placed in a blocked coronary artery. He was spotted waving at cameras when leaving the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, with his campaign releasing a statement from the Vermont senator thanking doctors and staff for treating him.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work," he said.

In a video posted later on Twitter, Sanders talked about leaving the hospital, saying, "I'm feeling so much better."

"I just want to thank all of you for the love and warm wishes that you sent me. See you soon on the camping trail," he said.

Hello everybody! We’re in Las Vegas. I’m feeling so much better.



Thank you for all of the love and warm wishes that you sent me.



See you soon on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/nk3wWIAuE7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 5, 2019

Sanders's wife Jane Sanders had said the Democratic presidential hopeful was expected to return home to Burlington, Vt., by the end of the weekend after undergoing the heart procedure.

The campaign said Wednesday that Sanders's campaign events and appearances would be canceled until further notice but confirmed to The Hill on Thursday that he will participate in the next Democratic debate on Oct. 15.

News of Sanders's hospitalization put a new spotlight on the issue of age in the presidential race. Sanders has regularly polled among the top three contenders in the Democratic primary, with all of the candidates in their 70s.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop US diplomat suggested he could 'quit' over Ukraine dealings House Democrats release Trump officials' text exchanges discussing Ukraine Sasse breaks with Trump's call for probe: 'Americans don't look to Chinese commies for the truth' MORE is 76 and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls for transcript of Trump's call with Chinese leader to be released Trump mentioned Biden, Warren in June call with Chinese president: report Biden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg MORE (D-Mass.) is 70. All of the Democrats are seeking the opportunity to go head-to-head next year against President Trump Donald John TrumpTop US diplomat suggested he could 'quit' over Ukraine dealings READ: Trump officials' texts discussing Ukraine House Democrats release Trump officials' text exchanges discussing Ukraine MORE, who is 73.

Updated: 8:12 p.m.