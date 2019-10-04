Sanders leaves hospital after heart operation

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders after Trump calls Ocasio-Cortez a 'wack job': It will be 'a real pleasure defeating you' Biden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg Five takeaways from Warren's sweeping labor proposal MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday left a Las Vegas hospital days after undergoing a heart procedure that took the Democratic presidential candidate temporarily off the campaign trail.

Sanders, 78, was spotted by cameras leaving the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, with his campaign releasing a statement from the Vermont senator thanking doctors and staff for treating him for a blocked artery.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work," he said.

The campaign also released a statement from physicians who treated Sanders, saying he showed "good expected progress" and "was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician.”

Sanders was hospitalized on Wednesday after experiencing chest pain, his campaign said. He had two stents placed in a blocked coronary artery.

Sanders's wife Jane Sanders had said the Democratic presidential hopeful was expected to return home to Burlington, Vt., by the end of the weekend after undergoing the procedure.