Biden: Trump has 'indicted himself by his own statements'

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that President Trump "indicted himself" after making public comments about Biden's role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.

“He’s indicted himself by his own statements,” Biden told the SEIU forum in Los Angeles on Friday.

“This is not about me. It’s not about my son,” he continued. "There's not a shred of evidence there's been anything done that has been wrong."

"He is unhinged. I worry about what he's going to do, not about me and my family. I'm worried about what he'll do in the next year of his presidency," he said.

Biden's comments came after Trump publicly encouraged Ukraine and China to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump alleged that Biden thwarted an investigation into his son's work at a Ukrainian energy company.

However, Trump and Republicans are on the defensive after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump White House dares Pelosi to hold impeachment inquiry vote: report Overnight Health Care: Trump attacks 'Medicare for All' in Florida | Lawsuit from separated children, families seeks damages | Cases of vaping-related illness top 1,000 Pence slated to visit Iowa next week to pitch North America trade deal MORE (D-Calif.) announced last week that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry amid allegations from a whistleblower that Trump sought to persuade Ukraine to investigate Biden.

The president has since stepped up his attacks against Biden, zeroing in on the former vice president's efforts to pressure Ukraine to dismiss a senior prosecutor who at one point had investigated an energy company where Biden's son had served as a board member.

There is no evidence that Biden advocated for the prosecutor's removal as a means of protecting his son.