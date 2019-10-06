Scott Walker calls Biden, Warren 'wannabe socialists'

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) called Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump criticizes supposed second whistleblower North Korea missile test raises fears of new capabilities Trump told House Republicans that he made Ukraine call because of Perry: Report MORE and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden faces dual challenges from Trump, Warren Donald Trump thinks you're dumb Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks MORE "wannabe socialists" in an interview that aired Sunday.

Speaking with radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970's "The Answer," Walker implied that Democratic candidates including Biden, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden faces dual challenges from Trump, Warren Immigrant rights groups slam Trump policy requiring migrant health insurance Sanders released from hospital after doctors say he had heart attack MORE (I-Vt.) would mess up the economy if they're won the presidency.

"Middle class working America were big winners under this presidency and it's why the last thing you want to do is screw it up and put a socialist like Bernie Sanders or other...wannabe socialists like Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden in," Walker said.

Biden, Warren and Sanders are considered the frontrunners in a crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field. Sanders has described himself as a democratic socialist but the others have not done so.

Warren said in March that it would be "wrong" to call her a socialist.

Walker ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 and his gubernatorial reelection bid last year.