Klobuchar said she wouldn't let VP's child sit on foreign board

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: Republicans on defense as new reports emerge on impeachment Klobuchar blasts Trump ethanol proposal as 'too little too late' Poll: Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Democratic field in Ohio MORE (D-Minn.), a White House hopeful, said Sunday she would not let her vice president's child sit on a foreign board.

The comment comes as President Trump pushes an attack on leading 2020 candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump criticizes supposed second whistleblower North Korea missile test raises fears of new capabilities Trump told House Republicans that he made Ukraine call because of Perry: Report MORE centered on Biden's son sitting on a gas company's board in Ukraine.

CNN's "State of the Union" host asked Klobuchar on Sunday if she would allow her vice president's kid to sit on a foreign board.

"No, I wouldn't," she said. "And I can promise you right now by own daughter, who is only 24, does not sit on the board of a foreign company."

But the senator quickly shifted back to focus on Trump's alleged wrongdoing and stood by Biden in defending him against the unfounded allegations by the Trump campaign.

"There is no evidence that ... the vice president did something wrong here," she said. "What really matters is that the president was repeatedly trying to get dirt on a political opponent. That is the issue here."

Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry over allegations of asking Ukraine to investigate Biden.