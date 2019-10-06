Steyer qualifies for November debate, campaign says

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising Fox rejects Biden request to not run Trump campaign ad 12 candidates qualify for October Democratic debate MORE has qualified for the November Democratic primary debate, his campaign announced Sunday.

Steyer received 4 percent support in South Carolina in a Fox News poll released Sunday, which counts as his fourth qualifying poll needed to take on the debate stage next month.

“Tom’s support is accelerating faster than any other candidate in the field in the early states where voters have had a chance to hear his message," Steyer's Campaign Manager Heather Hargreaves said in the press release. "Tom is surging because he’s not part of the establishment and his message of ending the corporate takeover of our government is resonating."

The billionaire philanthropist is the seventh candidate to qualify for the November debate, along with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump criticizes supposed second whistleblower North Korea missile test raises fears of new capabilities Trump told House Republicans that he made Ukraine call because of Perry: Report MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden faces dual challenges from Trump, Warren Donald Trump thinks you're dumb Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden faces dual challenges from Trump, Warren Immigrant rights groups slam Trump policy requiring migrant health insurance Sanders released from hospital after doctors say he had heart attack MORE (I-Vt.), South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden faces dual challenges from Trump, Warren Bullock pulls in .3 million in third quarter, trailing most rivals Poll: Biden holds 24-point lead over Democratic field among black voters MORE, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden holds 24-point lead over Democratic field among black voters The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising Yang calls out CNN, MSNBC for leaving him off of fundraising graphics MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden holds 24-point lead over Democratic field among black voters Booker calls on TV stations to not air Trump ad attacking Biden over Ukraine The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE (D-N.J.).

Steyer will also appear on the stage in October in Ohio with 11 other candidates.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) intensified the qualifications to receive a place on stage for the fifth Democratic presidential debate.

Candidates need 165,000 unique donors, including 600 per state in at least 20 states. They also need to reach at least 3 percent in four or more polls or 5 percent in two single-state polls in early primary states.