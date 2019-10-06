Klobuchar compares Trump's handling of Ukraine phone call to Watergate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: Republicans on defense as new reports emerge on impeachment Klobuchar blasts Trump ethanol proposal as 'too little too late' Poll: Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Democratic field in Ohio MORE (D-Minn.), a Democratic presidential contender, compared President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump criticizes supposed second whistleblower North Korea missile test raises fears of new capabilities Window narrows for Trump trade deals MORE's handling of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Watergate, saying both instances pointed to a coverup.

"I just keep thinking about Watergate, because you had a president who was paranoid, who was facing an election, who wanted to get dirt on his political opponents," Klobuchar told host Greta Van Susteren in an interview that aired Sunday on "Full Court Press."

"Sounds exactly the same," she continued. "In Nixon's case, they did it with a crowbar, or whatever. They broke into the DNC headquarters and got the information out of a file cabinet. Well, this time you've got a president who's looking at all corners of the world to dig up dirt through foreign powers."

"There's an argument it is even worse because he's messing around with national security. Then you had a cover-up with the Nixon administration, and you have the beginnings of a cover-up here where they're trying to hide the calls on this server. That's what this is about," she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Republicans on defense as new reports emerge on impeachment Trump accuses Democrats of 'interfering' with 2020 election and 'continuing to interfere' with 2016 GOP searches for impeachment boogeyman MORE (D-Calif.) announced earlier this month that House Democrats were launching an impeachment inquiry into Trump amid allegations raised by a whistleblower that he encouraged Ukraine's president to investigate into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump criticizes supposed second whistleblower North Korea missile test raises fears of new capabilities Trump told House Republicans that he made Ukraine call because of Perry: Report MORE and then placed the transcripts of a call between the leaders on a highly classified server.

Attorney Andrew P. Bakaj confirmed on Sunday that his firm is representing a whistleblower related to a complaint about Trump's interactions with Ukraine.

Trump criticized the second whistleblower, claiming on Twitter that the individual is a member of the deep state and is working to undermine his presidency.