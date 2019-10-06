Sanders at home in Vermont after release from hospital

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden faces dual challenges from Trump, Warren Immigrant rights groups slam Trump policy requiring migrant health insurance Sanders released from hospital after doctors say he had heart attack MORE (I-Vt.) has returned to Burlington, Vt., after suffering a heart attack in Las Vegas.

Sanders tweeted of his homecoming Sunday, saying he is "recovering well and feeling much better."

"I am more determined than ever to fight alongside you to make health care a human right," he said.

I am glad to be home in Burlington to rest for a little bit. I want to thank all of you for your well wishes, love, and support over the week. I am recovering well and feeling much better.



I am more determined than ever to fight alongside you to make health care a human right. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 6, 2019

The 78-year-old presidential candidate was hospitalized on Wednesday to receive stent insertions because he experienced chest discomfort. His hospitalization prompted the campaign to cancel all events until further notice and a $1.3 million TV ad that was set to air in Iowa.

The campaign confirmed on Friday the senator suffered a "myocardial infarction," also known as a heart attack, according to two physicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 hopeful already confirmed his participation in the Oct. 15 Democratic primary debate after his surgery.

The Hill reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment.

Sanders's medical condition has brought age back to the forefront of the conversation about presidential candidates. The three Democratic frontrunners, including Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump criticizes supposed second whistleblower North Korea missile test raises fears of new capabilities Trump told House Republicans that he made Ukraine call because of Perry: Report MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden faces dual challenges from Trump, Warren Donald Trump thinks you're dumb Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks MORE (D-Mass.) are all over 70 years old.