2020 Democrats demand answers after death of Joshua Brown, key witness in Botham Jean trial

Democratic presidential candidates are demanding answers days after the killing of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

“Joshua Brown’s selflessness and courage brought some justice for his neighbor Botham Jean. We grieve again learning of Joshua’s murder. I pray for his family, his community, and all those impacted by this tragedy. We demand answers,” Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez demands authorities 'get to the bottom' of Joshua Brown's murder Biden increases lead in South Carolina to 29 points Steyer qualifies for November debate, campaign says MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted on Sunday.

Joshua Brown’s selflessness and courage brought some justice for his neighbor Botham Jean. We grieve again learning of Joshua’s murder.



I pray for his family, his community, and all those impacted by this tragedy.



We demand answers. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 6, 2019

Brown was shot to death over the weekend, just days after Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean, a black man she shot to death last year after she said she mistakenly entered his apartment thinking that is was her own.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was convicted of murder in the death — a crime punishable by up to 99 years in prison. She will be eligible for parole in five years.

Brown was a key witness during Guyger's trial, having been a former neighbor of Jean who said he was present in his unit across the hall on the night of his murder last year.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden increases lead in South Carolina to 29 points Steyer qualifies for November debate, campaign says Poll: Biden holds 24-point lead over Democratic field among black voters MORE (D-N.J.) called Brown’s death “horrific and deeply troubling” and said he is “sending love and prayers to Joshua Brown’s family.”

“They deserve the justice he ensured for Botham, and we all deserve answers immediately,” he tweeted.

Horrific and deeply troubling. Sending love and prayers to Joshua Brown’s family. They deserve the justice he ensured for Botham, and we all deserve answers immediately.https://t.co/O0AWIciR82 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 5, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) tweeted that he grieves with Brown’s family and friends, and demands “a transparent investigation the people of Dallas can trust.”

Joshua Brown bravely stood up to injustice and helped put Amber Guyger behind bars. Three days later, he was murdered by an unknown assailant.



We grieve with his family and friends, and demand a transparent investigation the people of Dallas can trust. https://t.co/fnIF0tNCMF — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 6, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail Sanders at home in Vermont after release from hospital Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE (D-Mass.), one of the top three candidates running for the White House, also said she was “heartsick for Joshua Brown's family and friends.”

“He bravely stepped forward and testified to bring some justice for Botham Jean, and peace for his family. We need answers—and Joshua Brown and his family need justice,” she continued.

I'm heartsick for Joshua Brown's family and friends. He bravely stepped forward and testified to bring some justice for Botham Jean, and peace for his family. We need answers—and Joshua Brown and his family need justice.https://t.co/RKlcPkUalz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 6, 2019

Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBiden increases lead in South Carolina to 29 points Steyer qualifies for November debate, campaign says The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE also demanded answers behind the killing, while former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) connected Brown’s death to what he called the country’s failure to failed to “end this epidemic of gun violence.”

Joshua Brown's tragic death, just days after courageously testifying against Amber Guyger in the shooting death of Botham Jean, is horrifying. I stand with his family and activists in Dallas to demand answers on how this happened #blacklivesmatter — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 6, 2019

Brown’s death on Friday prompted outcry on social media and the “#Justice4JoshuaBrown” hashtag to go viral over the weekend.

Local authorities said they discovered Brown lying on the ground outside an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday night. They had arrived at the complex shortly after receiving a call about the shooting.

Witnesses said they saw a white sedan fleeing the scene shortly after hearing gunshots.

According to NBC News, police have not yet found a suspect in the case and are still looking for a motive behind Brown's murder.