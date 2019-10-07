Poll: Trump gains among independents against Biden, Warren

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House says Turkey will soon launch Syria operation Trump associates pressured Ukraine over gas firm in order to benefit allies: report Trump praises Woodward, slams other journalists over 'Face the Nation' segment MORE is gaining among independent voters in head-to-head matchups with the Democratic presidential front-runners, according to a new IBD-TIPP poll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump associates pressured Ukraine over gas firm in order to benefit allies: report Trump praises Woodward, slams other journalists over 'Face the Nation' segment Why Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail MORE leads Trump by just 1 point among independents, which is down from Biden's 18-point lead among the voting group in September.

In a head-to-head matchup with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail Sanders at home in Vermont after release from hospital Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE (D-Mass.), 49 percent of independents backed Trump, while 43 percent threw their support behind the senator in the poll, which was released on Monday.

A 4-point gap separated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWhy Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail Sanders at home in Vermont after release from hospital Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE (I-Vt.) and Trump, with the president receiving 48 percent support among independents and Sanders garnering 44 percent.

Warren led Trump with independents by 2 points in the September poll, while Sanders led the president by 9 points.

The new poll comes as tensions between Trump and Biden have risen on the campaign trail as the president has intensified his attacks against the former vice president, accusing Biden of efforts to pressure Ukraine to dismiss a senior prosecutor who at one point had investigated an energy company where Biden's son had served as a board member.

There is no evidence that Biden advocated for the prosecutor's removal as a means of protecting his son.

Independent voters will likely play an impactful role in the 2020 general election. Forty-three percent of voters who said they identified as independent said they voted for Trump in 2016, while 42 percent went for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhere are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? Fox News poll: Trump trailing Biden, Sanders and Warren in Wisconsin Trump's tirades, taunts and threats are damaging our democracy MORE, according to the Pew Research Center.

The IBD-TIPP poll was conducted from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 among 900 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.