Mark Kelly outraises McSally in Arizona Senate race for third straight quarter

Democrat Mark Kelly, the retired astronaut who’s challenging Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump lashes out over impeachment inquiry Pro-impeachment group targets GOP senators with .1 million ad buy The Hill's Morning Report - New impeachment battle: Pompeo vs. House Dems MORE (R-Ariz.), raised $5.5 million in the past three months, marking the third straight quarter in which he’s outpaced his Republican rival in fundraising.

Kelly ended the quarter with $9.5 million in cash on hand, his campaign said. All told, he’s raised nearly $14 million since announcing his Senate bid in February. In the past three months alone, he amassed 150,000 contributions with an average donation size of $36.

“The support that we’re seeing for this Mission for Arizona is simply out of this world,” Jen Cox, Kelly's campaign manager, said.

“The past few months, Mark has been talking with Arizonans from Window Rock to Clarkdale to Parker about solutions to tackle rising health care costs and the price of prescription drugs. This campaign is demonstrating the power of putting Arizona first, not corporate PACs and not divisive politics.”

The fundraising haul is nearly twice as much as the $3 million McSally raised in the third quarter. She ended the quarter with $5.6 million in the bank, her campaign said.

The race between Kelly and McSally is among the most high-profile Senate contests of the 2020 cycle. It’s also McSally's second Senate campaign within a two-year span. She lost a bid against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema last year, but was eventually appointed to fill the Senate seat left open after the death of former Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainDemocrats cry wolf on Trump-Ukraine Cindy McCain: I can see Arizona 'going Democrat' in 2020 Ukraine scandal shows that foreign influence is a bipartisan affair MORE (R-Ariz.).