Klobuchar hits Booker on fundraising: 'I'm not going to put out threats about getting out of it'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar compares Trump's handling of Ukraine phone call to Watergate Sunday shows - Second whistleblower grabs spotlight Klobuchar said she wouldn't let VP's child sit on foreign board MORE (D-Minn.) hit Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden increases lead in South Carolina to 29 points Steyer qualifies for November debate, campaign says Poll: Biden holds 24-point lead over Democratic field among black voters MORE (N.J.), a fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, on his fundraising strategy, suggesting that he threatened to get out of the race to boost low fundraising numbers.

"People are going to use different fundraising pitches. I wouldn't have used that one. You know why? Because I am staying in this race till the end," Klobuchar told reporters in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday, referring to Booker's warning last month that he would drop out of the race unless he raised an additional $1.7 million.

"I'm not going to make threats about getting out of it, but I guess that worked for him to raise some money," she added. "That's just how it is."

The Hill has reached out to Booker's campaign for comment.

Booker's campaign warned supporters about lagging fundraising numbers in September, saying it needed to rake in $1.7 million by the end of the month to have a path forward in the race.

The campaign met its fundraising goal and then made an additional plea to raise $217,000 more by the end of the day to pass $2 million.

Booker and Klobuchar have lagged behind the race's front-runners in polling and fundraising. Booker raised $6 million in the third quarter, while Klobuchar's campaign has yet to release her latest fundraising numbers.

The two candidates will appear on the October debate stage in Columbus, Ohio. Booker has also qualified for the November debates.