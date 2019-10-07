2020 Democrats hit Trump's planned Syria withdrawal

Democratic presidential contenders lined up to slam President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House says Turkey will soon launch Syria operation Trump associates pressured Ukraine over gas firm in order to benefit allies: report Trump praises Woodward, slams other journalists over 'Face the Nation' segment MORE's move to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria as Turkey pursues a military operation, calling the decision "irresponsible" and "reckless."

The White House announced late Sunday that Turkey would be moving forward with a long-threatened offensive in northern Syria and that U.S. troops would not be in the “immediate area” when it happens.

"This decision is a betrayal of our ally in the fight against ISIS and risks American lives," Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez demands authorities 'get to the bottom' of Joshua Brown's murder Biden increases lead in South Carolina to 29 points Steyer qualifies for November debate, campaign says MORE (D-Calif.) said in a tweet. "We have a president who is telling our allies and our adversaries that America doesn't keep her word."

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetBennet requests DHS plan to fix detention facilities Bullock pulls in .3 million in third quarter, trailing most rivals The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE (D-Colo.) also criticized the move, calling it "erratic."

"The President's decision to rapidly withdraw U.S. forces from N. Syria & abandon our SDF allies in the fight against ISIS risks our national security and jeopardizes our credibility," Bennet tweeted. "This is the kind of erratic foreign policy we’ve come to expect from Trump. And it's reckless."

Meanwhile, progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWhy Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail Sanders at home in Vermont after release from hospital Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail Sanders at home in Vermont after release from hospital Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE (D-Mass.), who have been critical of U.S. involvement in the Middle East, warned the decision would lead to chaos.

"I support bringing our troops home from Syria," Warren tweeted. "But President Trump's reckless and unplanned withdrawal undermines both our partners and our security. We need a strategy to end this conflict, not a president who can be swayed by one phone call."

"I have long believed the U.S. must responsibly end our military interventions in the Middle East," Sanders said in a tweet. "But Trump’s abrupt announcement to withdraw from northern Syria and endorse Turkey’s incursion is extremely irresponsible. It is likely to result in more suffering and instability."