Investment bank says fears of effects of Warren presidency might be overblown

An investment bank in a report released Monday said the fears among Wall Street of the effects of a potential Warren presidency may be overblown.

RBC Capital Markets's head of U.S. equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, said in a report the negative effects of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail Sanders at home in Vermont after release from hospital Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE's (D-Mass.) economic policies would be "temporary," according to Bloomberg.

"Any pain from a Warren win is likely to be temporary," Bloomberg said Calvasina wrote in the report. "Most of the sectors at high risk under a Warren presidency from a policy perspective (Financials, Energy, Health Care, Industrials) are already deeply undervalued versus the broader market.”

The biotechnology, for-profit schools and health insurance sectors have developed concerns about Warren's consumer-focused advocacy, the report said, according to Bloomberg.

Calvasina said in the report Warren could back environmental, social and corporate governance investments, and small caps may outreach larger stocks because of a lower effect from Warren's policies.

Stocks would be negatively impacted by any separation of big technology companies, but retailers that couldn't outcompete Amazon could benefit from the potential technology breakups, according to Bloomberg's reporting.

“The stock market tends to go up over time, regardless of who occupies the White House,” Calvasina wrote. “Ultimately we think Corporate America and U.S. equity investors would learn to adapt to new political leadership, as they always do.”

Wall Street has voiced concern over Warren's economic plans, with Democratic Wall Street donors even threatening to donate to President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House says Turkey will soon launch Syria operation Trump associates pressured Ukraine over gas firm in order to benefit allies: report Trump praises Woodward, slams other journalists over 'Face the Nation' segment MORE's reelection campaign if Warren is the nominee.

The Massachusetts senator has been soaring in the polls, competing closely with the main front-runner of the race, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump associates pressured Ukraine over gas firm in order to benefit allies: report Trump praises Woodward, slams other journalists over 'Face the Nation' segment Why Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail MORE.

Warren has pushed for economic changes that work "for all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected."