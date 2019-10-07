Trump congratulates Kirk Cousins on Vikings' win ahead of Minnesota rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House says Turkey will soon launch Syria operation Trump associates pressured Ukraine over gas firm in order to benefit allies: report Trump praises Woodward, slams other journalists over 'Face the Nation' segment MORE reportedly congratulated Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over the phone for his team's win Sunday ahead of the president's rally in Minnesota later this week.

A spokesperson for the team told CBS News that the president called Cousins to “briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York.” The Vikings beat the Giants 28-10.

The president will head to Minnesota for a campaign rally scheduled for Thursday night. Cousins will not be attending the rally, according to CBS, though the subject did come up in his call with Trump.

In 2017, the quarterback revealed he had played golf with the president amid the NFL debate over players kneeling during the national anthem.

“I’ve tried to listen and learn, and at the same time support my country that I love,” Cousins told USA Today two years ago.

Trump's rally is one of several appearances he has made in Minnesota as part of his effort to flip the state from blue to red in 2020.