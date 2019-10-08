Poll shows Biden with 12-point national lead over Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE holds a 12-point lead over his closest competitor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren40 state attorneys general to take part in Facebook antitrust probe: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE (D-Mass.), in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, based on a new national poll.

Biden had a slight 1-point uptick in the weekly Morning Consult poll released Monday and now has 33 percent support

Warren's support remained steady at 21 percent. ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLobbyists pan Sanders proposal to end corporate donations for party conventions Klobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Democratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up MORE (I-Vt.) closely trails Warren at 19 percent, unchanged from last week.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up 2020 Democrats hit Trump's planned Syria withdrawal Harris pitches six months of paid family, medical leave MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown Democratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up Democratic strategist on Harris slump: 'She's coming across as a typical politician' MORE (D) stayed in a dead heat with 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Support for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangKrystal Ball: Biden's third quarter fundraising numbers are 'pathetic' Poll: Biden holds 24-point lead over Democratic field among black voters The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE remained constant at 3 percent each, and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Klobuchar hits Booker on fundraising: 'I'm not going to put out threats about getting out of it' 2020 Democrats demand answers after death of Joshua Brown, key witness in Botham Jean trial MORE (D-N.J.) dipped 1 point to 2 percent.

Biden holds a slightly larger 15-point lead ahead of Warren and Sanders in early voting states, based on the poll.

Biden has 33 percent support from voters in those states, compared to 18 percent apiece for Warren and Sanders.

Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerLobbyists pan Sanders proposal to end corporate donations for party conventions 2020 Democrats demand answers after death of Joshua Brown, key witness in Botham Jean trial Steyer eyes corporate corruption, 'unchecked capitalism' in economic plan MORE, who is at 1 percent in the general national poll, stands at fourth place in the early voting states with the backing of 8 percent of respondents.

The poll is based on a survey conducted from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 with 16,529 voters. There is a margin of error of 1 percentage point. There were 713 respondents in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Those results have a margin of error of 4 percentage points.