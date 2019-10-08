Minneapolis mayor responds to Trump attack: 'Yawn'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) responded on Twitter Tuesday morning after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for 'attempting to extort' them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE and the Trump campaign lashed out at the mayoral office's supposed attempt to bill the Trump campaign for security costs ahead of the president's rally.

In a tweet, Frey responded with a "yawn" and by telling the president that Minneapolis residents "pay our bills" after Trump knocked him as a "lightweight" in an earlier tweet.

"Yawn... Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors," Frey tweeted.

The Trump campaign fired a salvo of attacks aimed at Frey on Monday after Frey's administration contacted the campaign requesting more than $500,000 in security costs ahead of the president's appearance at the Target Center in the city scheduled for Thursday.

“The lightweight mayor is hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters. 72,000 ticket requests already. Dump Frey and Omar!” Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday morning, referring to Frey and Minneapolis-area Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarJudge clears criminal record for man who got 10 days for missing jury duty Ilhan Omar files for divorce Minneapolis police union releases 'Cops for Trump' T-shirts following uniform ban MORE (D).

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, added that the security costs were "an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President!"

A press release from the campaign went on to describe the costs as “phony and outlandish."

Numerous cities have reported failures by the Trump campaign to pay back costs incurred by local law enforcement services involved in protecting the president and rally attendees.

"When one considers how much money campaigns raise and spend, it does not seem unreasonable to expect some degree of reimbursement for such demands for service,” Richard Myers, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, said in a statement.