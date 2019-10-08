Trump trails Bullock in Montana but leads other top 2020 Democrats

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for 'attempting to extort' them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE is trailing Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockOn The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China Bullock: IRS shouldn't reduce donor reporting requirements Bullock pulls in .3 million in third quarter, trailing most rivals MORE (D) in Montana, a state both candidates won in 2016, according to a University of Montana poll, but holds a lead over the top-tier Democratic candidates.

Fifty-two percent of Montana voters said they would vote for Bullock in a head-to-head matchup with the president, while 48 percent said they would go for Trump.

The same poll found Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in the traditionally red state.

Biden was the closest top-tier candidate, trailing Trump by 7 percentage points

Trump won Montana with roughly 56 percent of the state's vote in 2016, while Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump gains among independents against Biden, Warren Hillary Clinton calls Trump's Syria pullout a 'sickening betrayal' of allies Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE garnered roughly 35 percent of the vote.

Bullock was reelected to a second term in the governor's mansion that same year, winning 50 percent of the vote.

The governor has touted his 2016 victory in the red state, saying it makes him qualified to take on Trump in 2020.

“We’ve got to make sure whoever we nominate can not only win those places that Democrats always win but also take back the Michigans, the Wisconsins and the Pennsylvanias,” Bullock said last month, according to Roll Call. “This is about math at the end of the day.”

However, Bullock has trailed in national polls and fundraising. He did not meet the qualifications for the October debate in Ohio.

The University of Montana polled surveyed 303 registered voters from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.63 percentage points.