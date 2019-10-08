Biden's sister: 'Unhinged' Trump thinks 'we're the guy to beat'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE’s sister Valerie Biden Owens said "unhinged" recent attacks on her brother by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for 'attempting to extort' them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE indicate he believes "we’re the guy to beat" in 2020.

Biden Owens, who managed her brother’s Senate campaigns and first two presidential runs, made the remarks to voters at two South Carolina events to supporters of the former vice president, according to BuzzFeed News.

“The part that is, not refreshing — hopeful to me, or makes me feel good, is that Trump thinks that we’re the guy to beat. It’s perverse, it’s backwards. But he’s coming after us. I don’t want to protest too much, but the press has done their job on this. We haven’t had to do it. There’s nothing there there. Now it’s China," she added, referencing Trump's call last week for China to investigate Biden, following a similar request that he made to Ukraine. "I mean, this guy’s unhinged.”

Asked in South Carolina how her brother was dealing with the impeachment inquiry stemming from Trump’s attempts to get Ukraine to investigate the former vice president's son Hunter, Biden Owens responded, “Well, I can tell you that he does better than I do with it,” according to BuzzFeed News.

“It’s not pleasant. But Trump has really laid out all of his cards. This is really not about my family. He has chosen my family to be the vehicle that he can [use to] influence the election,” she added.

The remarks are similar to comments made by Biden, who has said Trump’s attempts to spur an investigation indicate he knows Biden would "beat him like a drum" next year.

Biden is the current front-runner to capture the 2020 Democratic nomination, though he faces a crowded primary field and a surging campaign from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).