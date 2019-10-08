Yang becomes eighth Democrat to qualify for November presidential debate

Former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangKrystal Ball: Biden's third quarter fundraising numbers are 'pathetic' Poll: Biden holds 24-point lead over Democratic field among black voters The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE became the eighth candidate to qualify for the fifth Democratic presidential debate next month after a poll released on Tuesday showed him with 3 percent support nationally.

To make the debate stage in November, candidates have to amass support from at least 165,000 unique donors and register at least 3 percent in four qualifying polls or 5 percent in two early-state polls.

Yang had already surpassed the donor threshold. His campaign said last week that more than 300,000 individuals had contributed to his presidential bid.

And a survey from Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday gave him the fourth qualifying survey he needed to make the cut for the November debate. That poll showed him with 3 percent support, tied with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up 2020 Democrats hit Trump's planned Syria withdrawal Harris pitches six months of paid family, medical leave MORE (D-Calif.) for fifth place in the Democratic nominating contest.

Yang celebrated the debate qualification in a tweet on Tuesday, saying that his campaign’s “momentum is growing every day.”

And we have qualified for the November debate!! Thank you #YangGang for making this happen - the momentum is growing every day!!! https://t.co/wah6RYl6Fc — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 8, 2019

Seven other candidates have already qualified for the November debate: Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren40 state attorneys general to take part in Facebook antitrust probe: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLobbyists pan Sanders proposal to end corporate donations for party conventions Klobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Democratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up MORE (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown Democratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up Democratic strategist on Harris slump: 'She's coming across as a typical politician' MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Klobuchar hits Booker on fundraising: 'I'm not going to put out threats about getting out of it' 2020 Democrats demand answers after death of Joshua Brown, key witness in Botham Jean trial MORE (D-N.J.) and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerLobbyists pan Sanders proposal to end corporate donations for party conventions 2020 Democrats demand answers after death of Joshua Brown, key witness in Botham Jean trial Steyer eyes corporate corruption, 'unchecked capitalism' in economic plan MORE.