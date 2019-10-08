Sanders says he was 'dumb' not to pay attention to warning signs before heart attack

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLobbyists pan Sanders proposal to end corporate donations for party conventions Klobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Democratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up MORE (I-Vt.) said Tuesday that he should have paid attention to his symptoms in the months leading up to his recent heart attack.

"I must confess that I was dumb," he said while speaking in Burlington, Vt. "I, in the last month or two, just was more fatigued than I usually have been, and I should have listened to those symptoms."

"I want people to pay attention to their symptoms, and when you're hurting, when you're fatigued, when you have pain in your chest, listen to it," he added.

The Democratic presidential candidate also said that he would not release his medical records sooner than originally planned in light of the incident but that he did plan to release them.

Sanders, 78, left the hospital last week after suffering what physicians said was a heart attack. He had two stents placed in a blocked coronary artery.

His campaign confirmed to The Hill on Thursday that he will participate in the next Democratic debate on Oct. 15.

His hospitalization has highlighted the issue of age among the 2020 contenders. Biden and other top Democratic candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden are all in their 70s. President Trump is 73.