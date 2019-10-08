Warren, Biden running neck and neck in Democratic primary: poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren40 state attorneys general to take part in Facebook antitrust probe: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE are running neck and neck in the 2020 Democratic primary, a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday showed.

Twenty-nine percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic said they support Warren, while Biden received 26 percent support from the same group, a difference within the poll’s margin of error.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came in third with 16 percent, while no other candidate broke double digits.

The three candidates had similar showings in a September Quinnipiac University poll, which saw Warren, Biden and Sanders at 27 percent, 25 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

“Warren maintains her strength in the Democratic primary, which has been consistently growing since the start of her campaign. This poll confirms her status as a co-frontrunner with Biden,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Warren leads all other candidates in the poll among both male and female voters as well as white voters and voters with a college degree. Biden leads among black voters, voters without a college degree, and voters aged 65 years and older.

Sanders continues to show strength among younger voters, reaching a 22-point edge among those aged 18 to 34. Sanders's consistency in his overall support suggests that news he suffered a heart attack did not substantially impact his backing.

Tuesday's survey matches similar polling that has signaled a cleavage within the primary field, with Warren, Biden and Sanders making up its top tier while relegating other high-profile candidates such as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg to its middle tier.

Biden has maintained a narrowing lead over Warren and Sanders in most national and statewide polls, largely on the strength of his deep well of support among African Americans.

But Warren has surpassed Biden in recent weeks in a handful of surveys, with polls showing her slowly closing the gap among black voters.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 646 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7 and has a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.