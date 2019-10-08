Delaney: I wouldn't allow VP's family members to sit on foreign boards

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyCandidates wish Sanders well after heart procedure Delaney loses Iowa state director in staff shakeup The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens MORE (D-Md.) said Tuesday that while he does not believe fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE has done anything wrong, he would not allow family members of his own vice president to sit on the board of a foreign company.

"I don't believe the vice president or his son did anything wrong," Delaney said during a CNN interview while discussing how he would handle such a situation if he were president. "However, I generally believe you should always avoid the appearance of impropriety."

"In my administration, I expect to raise the ethics standards, if you will, to prohibit certain activities that deal with foreign corporations, and this would be one of them," he added.

Question: "This has raised questions about whether family members of a vice president should be sitting on boards of foreign companies... Would you allow that of your vice president?"



John Delaney: "No." pic.twitter.com/qZvUrBhE0U — The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2019

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for 'attempting to extort' them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE and his GOP allies in recent weeks have criticized Biden over his efforts while serving as vice president in 2016 to push Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor.

The prosecutor had looked into a Ukrainian energy company where Biden's son served on the board, though no evidence has emerged that Biden acted with his son's interests in mind, and both Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.

The issue was thrust into the spotlight last month and has since been at the heart of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry following revelations that Trump urged the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son over the summer.

During a July 25 phone call — a rough transcript of which was later released by the White House — Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "look into" Biden and encouraged the foreign leader to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Former George W. Bush chief of staff endorses Trump impeachment inquiry Giuliani associates won't comply with House impeachment inquiry, attorney says MORE on the matter.

Details of Trump's efforts were first revealed in a complaint filed by a member of the U.S. intelligence community in August, which was declassified and released the following month.