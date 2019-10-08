Harris says Trump should be in 'timeout' from appointing a Supreme Court justice

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up 2020 Democrats hit Trump's planned Syria withdrawal Harris pitches six months of paid family, medical leave MORE (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for 'attempting to extort' them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE should be in "timeout" from appointing Supreme Court nominees while under impeachment proceedings.

Harris was asked on the "Iowa Starting Line Podcast" whether she thought a president undergoing impeachment inquiries be permitted to nominate Supreme Court justices.

"That's a great question," she responded. "I think he should be put on a timeout across the board."

Trump has garnered strong support from conservatives through his judicial nominations, with the GOP-controlled Senate confirming the vast majority of his nominees.

The Republican Senate has also confirmed Trump's two Supreme Court nominees, Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown Pressley joins hundreds of activists calling for Kavanaugh impeachment: 'I believe in the power of us' Fallout from Kavanaugh confirmation felt in Washington one year later MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown Warren judicial ethics plan would allow new investigations into Kavanaugh The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's impeachment woes mount MORE. The high court began its new session on Monday.

Harris also told the podcast that Congress needs to "do everything possible" to protect whistleblowers from the president.

"He is clearly committing crimes in plain view," she said. "He has engaged in suppression of evidence. He has intimidated witnesses. He is creating fear."

An impeachment inquiry began after it was revealed that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE, Trump's potential 2020 opponent.

The phone conversation between the leaders came to light after a whistleblower report was filed in the intelligence community.