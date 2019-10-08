Feinstein officially endorses Biden: 'I've seen firsthand his legislative ability'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinRed-state Democrats worry impeachment may spin out of control Overnight Energy: USDA unable to release reports after researchers leave | Trump officials spent over M in fees to keep parks open during shutdown | Green groups sue Trump over vehicle emissions rule Feinstein requests probe into Trump EPA threat to withhold California highway funds MORE endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE for president Tuesday, making official what the California Democrat has been hinting at for months.

Feinstein, who served with Biden in the Senate for years, praised the former vice president, saying she’s had a first-person perspective of his political capabilities and specifically citing his support for gun control measures.

“I’ve worked closely with Vice President Biden and I’ve seen firsthand his legislative ability, his statesmanship, and most importantly his moral fortitude,” Feinstein said in a statement Tuesday. “During his time in Congress and in the White House, Joe Biden has been a tireless fighter for hardworking American families.”

The California Democrat added that she believes Biden can “deliver real solutions” in a Congress “dominated by ideological polarization.”

The endorsement, which notably did not go to fellow California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up 2020 Democrats hit Trump's planned Syria withdrawal Harris pitches six months of paid family, medical leave MORE (D), is far from a surprise. Feinstein has released statements praising Biden for months and hosted a fundraiser for him at her San Francisco home last week.

But it comes amid uncertainty for Biden’s campaign as the former vice president sees Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren40 state attorneys general to take part in Facebook antitrust probe: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE (D-Mass.) surpass him in a handful of national and statewide polls.

A recent poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California showed Biden in a virtual three-way tie with Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLobbyists pan Sanders proposal to end corporate donations for party conventions Klobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Democratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up MORE (I-Vt.) in the Golden State.