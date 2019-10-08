Clinton sparks Twitter storm with 'don't tempt me' response to Trump's 2020 dare

By Joe Concha - 10/08/19 05:27 PM EDT
 

Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump gains among independents against Biden, Warren Hillary Clinton calls Trump's Syria pullout a 'sickening betrayal' of allies Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE's "don't tempt me" response to President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for 'attempting to extort' them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE daring her to enter the 2020 White House race sparked an intense reaction on social media. 

The back-and-forth between the two 2016 presidential candidates began Tuesday morning after Trump suggested in a tweet that Clinton "should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann Warren40 state attorneys general to take part in Facebook antitrust probe: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE" under the condition that she explain "how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails."

That prompted Clinton, who has twice run for the White House, to respond, ""Don’t tempt me. Do your job" in a tweet.

Trump won the 2016 election by a margin of 304-227 votes in the electoral college, though Clinton won nearly 3 million more votes.
 
Nineteen Democrats are currently running for the White House, in a race currently led by former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie SandersBernie SandersLobbyists pan Sanders proposal to end corporate donations for party conventions Klobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Democratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up MORE (I-Vt.).
