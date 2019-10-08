Clinton sparks Twitter storm with 'don't tempt me' response to Trump's 2020 dare

Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump gains among independents against Biden, Warren Hillary Clinton calls Trump's Syria pullout a 'sickening betrayal' of allies Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE's "don't tempt me" response to President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for 'attempting to extort' them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE daring her to enter the 2020 White House race sparked an intense reaction on social media.
The back-and-forth between the two 2016 presidential candidates began Tuesday morning after Trump suggested in a tweet that Clinton "should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann Warren40 state attorneys general to take part in Facebook antitrust probe: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE" under the condition that she explain "how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails."
That prompted Clinton, who has twice run for the White House, to respond, ""Don’t tempt me. Do your job" in a tweet.
Social media exploded on the prospect of a rematch.
Democrats keep scoffing at the idea that Hillary Clinton will run again.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 8, 2019
And then, this. https://t.co/8Umovcc9tF
Hillary wants to break the glass ceiling of being the first woman to lose the presidency 3 times https://t.co/Sx7AZFalkL— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2019
Omg. I LOVE HER— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 8, 2019
Donald Trump tweets that Hillary Clinton should run again in 2020.— Dan Merica (@merica) October 8, 2019
Clinton responds with...https://t.co/tE0d7FMIaS
Run Hillary Run! https://t.co/2dpA0nWrqN— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 8, 2019
Creating a 19-lane highway for Trump to attack familiar Dems (Biden, Hillary) for months and months while somebody else slides into the nomination is not a bad strategy for Dems. I just don't think it's actually the strategy being deployed. https://t.co/KQarx6JEmX— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 8, 2019
Hillary is running for 2020. Calling it now.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 8, 2019
A Trump v. Hillary newscycle is an in-kind to the Trump Campaign— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) October 8, 2019
It’s Hillary time. Enough. https://t.co/S5dNNqMTrg— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2019