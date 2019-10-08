Clinton sparks Twitter storm with 'don't tempt me' response to Trump's 2020 dare

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump gains among independents against Biden, Warren Hillary Clinton calls Trump's Syria pullout a 'sickening betrayal' of allies Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE's "don't tempt me" response to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for 'attempting to extort' them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE daring her to enter the 2020 White House race sparked an intense reaction on social media.



The back-and-forth between the two 2016 presidential candidates began Tuesday morning after Trump suggested in a tweet that Clinton "should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren" under the condition that she explain "how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails."

That prompted Clinton, who has twice run for the White House, to respond, ""Don’t tempt me. Do your job" in a tweet.

Social media exploded on the prospect of a rematch.