Fifth DNC debate to be held Nov. 20 in Georgia

The next Democratic primary debate will be held on Nov. 20 in Georgia, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The event will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. It will also be carried on Urban One, SiriusXM Channel 118, and TuneIn.

The venue, format and moderators have yet to be announced.

To qualify for the debate, candidates must meet either the polling or grassroots fundraising threshold by Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

The polling threshold requires candidates to have 3 percent or more support in at least four national or early voting state polls or to have at least 5 percent support in two single-state polls for the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

The fundraising threshold requires candidates to have at least 165,000 unique donors and at least 600 unique donors per state in at least 20 U.S. states, territories, or Washington, D.C.

So far, eight candidates have said they qualified for the November event: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up 2020 Democrats hit Trump's planned Syria withdrawal Harris pitches six months of paid family, medical leave MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangKrystal Ball: Biden's third quarter fundraising numbers are 'pathetic' Poll: Biden holds 24-point lead over Democratic field among black voters The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE.

There are 19 candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, while a total of 12 candidates are set to debate on Oct. 15.