House Democratic campaign arm raises $27.4 million in third quarter

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Wednesday announced that it raked in $27.4 million in the third quarter as Democrats prepare to defend their House majority in 2020.

The committee said that $14 million of the total third-quarter fundraising haul came via small-dollar donations and that the average online donation was $16.

The 2018 third-quarter fundraising total is $6 million more than what the committee raised in the third quarter of 2017 before Democrats won control of the lower chamber in 2018, but just short of the $29 million the DCCC reported in the second quarter.

“Now more than ever, we must work to protect and expand our fragile House Majority," the committee's chairwoman, Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosPelosi tells Democrats to focus on Constitution, not Trump GOP ratchets up 2020 attacks as impeachment storm grows Pelosi: Turning Texas blue is 'our hope for the future' MORE (D-Ill.) said in a statement. "That means keeping up our record-setting pace, continuing our work to engage with a broad coalition of voters across this country, and fighting for the common sense priorities of the American people. The stakes have never been higher and we will not let up."

The latest fundraising numbers come after the committee experienced a summer shake-up and mass staff departure after some expressed concerns about diversity.

The committee named former EMILY’s List Executive Director Lucinda Guinn executive director last month.

The fundraising haul also comes as House Democrats launch an impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: 'Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy' Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE. House Democratic leadership was hesitant to announce the inquiry, in part, because of concerns about how it would play in 2020 congressional races.

However, recent polls have shown the American public warming to the idea of an impeachment inquiry and the possible removal of Trump after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: 'Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy' Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment Turkey says it will cross into Syria 'shortly,' issues warning to Kurdish fighters MORE (D-Calif.) announced the beginning of an inquiry last month.

Politico reported late last month that Bustos has encouraged vulnerable Democratic members to test a message focusing on their constitutional duties instead of Trump in their districts.