Democrats' satisfaction with 2020 candidates among highest in decades: Gallup

Three-quarters of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are pleased with the selection of the party's candidates in the 2020 presidential contest, which is among the highest levels of satisfaction measured in decades, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The Gallup poll found that 75 percent of respondents said they were pleased with the large list of contenders while 21 percent said they wished someone outside the field was running for the nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll found that 85 percent of those who identified as ideologically liberal said they were satisfied with the field, while 71 percent who identified as moderate and 54 percent of conservative Democrats and leaners said the same.

By contrast, in April of 2016, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMurkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment Clinton jokes she could 'obviously' beat Trump in 2020 'rematch' Gowdy in talks to join Trump's impeachment defense team MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBudowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon Sanders says he'll slow down pace on campaign trail after heart attack Small-dollar donors reshape Democratic race MORE (I-Vt.) were running for the Democratic nomination, 55 percent said they were happy with the selection while 42 percent said they wished someone else was running.

The survey also found that 72 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were pleased by their choices for the party's 2020 nomination, which is almost sure to be President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: 'Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy' Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE.

Seventy-four percent of conservative Republicans and leaners and 64 percent of moderate Republicans were satisfied with the choices and too few self-identified liberal Republicans participated in the poll to evaluate their opinion.

Overall satisfaction with Trump among Republicans is slightly lower than Democratic satisfaction with then-President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaMaggie Rogers shares letter from 'huge fans' Barack and Michelle Obama Budowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon Trump holds more Medal of Freedom ceremonies than predecessors but awards fewer medals MORE in 2012

A Gallup poll from May 2012 found that 80 percent of Democrats were satisfied with Obama for reelection.

Researchers surveyed 1,119 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 1,057 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents from Sept. 16 to 30. Their responses have a margin of error 4 percentage points.

More than a dozen people are running for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Among leading candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: 'Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy' Clinton jokes she could 'obviously' beat Trump in 2020 'rematch' Gowdy in talks to join Trump's impeachment defense team MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClinton jokes she could 'obviously' beat Trump in 2020 'rematch' Budowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon Small-dollar donors reshape Democratic race MORE (D-Mass.) and Sanders.

Trump has three challengers in the Republican presidential primary and has consistently held a significant lead over his challengers in polling.

--This report was updated at 1:54 p.m.