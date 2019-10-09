O'Rourke eyes workplace protections for women, parents

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeDelaney: I wouldn't allow VP's family members to sit on foreign boards NBA commissioner seeks to shift message on China with new statement Warren first non-Texan presidential candidate to hire Texas state director MORE laid out his plan to promote women's equality as president on Wednesday, which includes workplace protections for pregnant women and parents in the workplace.

The plan was announced in a Medium post and focuses mostly on workplace protections and health care and pushes for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.

O'Rourke called for pregnant women to receive similar accommodations that disabled workers receive in the workplace. The former congressman said his plan would simplify the process of reporting workplace harassment.

The plan also said that O'Rourke would pressure Congress to pass the "Paycheck Fairness Act," which works to ensure equal pay between men and women.

His plan also promises up to 12 weeks of partially paid family leave, as well as seven paid sick days per year. Companies would also be required to pay employees when they are on-call for work.

Abortion rights are also touched on as part of the plan. O'Rourke would block insurance companies from refusing to pay for the procedure, in addition to blocking laws that work to prevent abortions in Republican-controlled states.

O'Rourke's plan also addresses transgender rights, mandating that the Justice Department investigate violence against transgender women of color, in addition to making it easier for transgender individuals to change their name and gender on documents.

The former congressman frequently champions women's rights and empowerment on the campaign trail.

His plan comes months after O'Rourke unveiled a plan to establish 200,000 new businesses run by women and people of color within eight years.