Sanders, Castro, Gabbard to appear in town hall hosted by Latino civil rights organization

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBudowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon Sanders says he'll slow down pace on campaign trail after heart attack Small-dollar donors reshape Democratic race MORE (I-Vt.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardFifth DNC debate to be held Nov. 20 in Georgia Warren, Biden and Sanders locked in three way tie in California poll Social media giants caught in 2020 vise MORE (D-Hawaii) will appear in a Democratic presidential town hall hosted by Latino Civil Rights Organization LULAC and Newsmax TV.

The town hall with more than 500 registered Latino voters will focus on "issues of importance to the Hispanic electorate in Iowa," according to a LULAC statement.

The event will take place on Oct. 24 in Des Moines, Iowa.

LULAC will also be working to identify and register Hispanic voters in the state to increase turnout for the Iowa caucuses and general election, the statement said.

Sanders, Castro and Gabbard are among the more than a dozen candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. All three have qualified for the Oct. 15 Democratic debate.