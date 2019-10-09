Democrats hold 4-point lead over Republicans on generic congressional ballot

A new poll shows Democrats with a 4-point lead over Republicans on a generic 2020 congressional ballot.

The Economist-YouGov weekly online poll found 46 percent of respondents said they would vote for a Democrat to represent their district if the election occurred today, while 42 percent said they'd vote for a Republican. Ten percent of participants said they were unsure.

Independents were split, with 33 percent saying they would go with a Democrat, and 40 percent saying they would vote for a Republican.

The generic Democrat attracted the support of 84 percent of African American respondents and 47 percent of Hispanics, pollsters found. Five percent of the African American respondents and 33 percent of the Hispanic respondents favored the Republican.

Last week, Democrats held a 7-point lead in the poll, with 47 percent of respondents saying they'd vote for a Democrat and 40 percent saying they'd vote for a Republican.

Democrats are expected to maintain their control of the House in the 2020 vote, although their chances of retaking the Senate are lower.

The Economist-YouGov weekly poll surveyed 1,500 American adults, including 1,241 registered voters, between Oct. 6 and 8 and has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.