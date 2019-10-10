Bennet releases housing affordability plan

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSenate Intelligence report triggers new calls for action on election security Krystal Ball: Yang campaign a 'triumph of substance over the theatre' Three 2020 candidates have missed about half of Senate votes MORE (D-Colo.) on Thursday released his plan to improve affordable housing in the U.S.

The plan calls for building affordable housing near jobs, reforming federal housing tax incentives and helping the middle class afford homes through measures such as down payment assistance and vouchers for low-income renters.

A Bennet administration would expand investments in mass-transit projects, provide grants to reduce barriers to affordable housing and expanding the low-income housing tax credit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A home is a platform for stability and upward mobility in America, but for too many families, owning a home is out of reach and the high cost of paying rent has pushed them to a breaking point," Bennet said in a statement to The Hill.

"We need to build more homes near good jobs and good schools and ensure people can actually afford them. That’s the bottom line for creating opportunity for all Americans," he added.

Bennet is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. His campaign hasn't gained significant traction in the polls, and he did not qualify for next week's Democratic debate. Some of his fellow candidates have also put forth plans for affordable housing.