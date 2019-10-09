Sanders denies campaign was not transparent about heart attack: 'That's nonsense'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBudowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon Sanders says he'll slow down pace on campaign trail after heart attack Small-dollar donors reshape Democratic race MORE (I-Vt.) denied on Wednesday that his campaign had not been transparent about his heart attack last week, saying the suggestion itself is "nonsense."

"That's nonsense," Sanders told NBC News. "I don't know what people think campaigns are, you know we're dealing with all kinds of doctors and we wanted to have a sense of what the hell was going on really."

Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack last week in Las Vegas, which led his campaign to cancel his events until further notice. He left the hospital on Friday after having two stents placed in a blocked coronary artery.

He said on Tuesday that he plans to slow down his pace on the presidential campaign to make sure "make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do."

However, Sanders told NBC News on Wednesday that he misspoke when he said he was going to scale back his activities on the campaign trail.

"I misspoke the other day. I said a word I should not have said and media drives me a little bit nuts to make a big deal about it," Sanders said. "We're going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign, I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.”

His campaign has confirmed that he will participate in the Oct. 15 Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio.

Sanders's hospitalization has brought newfound attention on the issue of age and health on the presidential campaign trail. Biden and other top Democratic candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClinton jokes she could 'obviously' beat Trump in 2020 'rematch' Budowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon Small-dollar donors reshape Democratic race MORE (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: 'Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy' Clinton jokes she could 'obviously' beat Trump in 2020 'rematch' Gowdy in talks to join Trump's impeachment defense team MORE are all in their 70s. President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: 'Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy' Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE is 73.