2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the October showdown

Twelve Democratic primary hopefuls are gearing up to take the stage Tuesday night in at Otterbein University Westerville, Ohio, for the fourth Democratic primary debate, in what is being billed as the largest single debate in a U.S. presidential campaign cycle.

CNN and The New York Times will host the forum, which will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

Who will be there? Who won't? What questions will the candidates be asked? Who will jab at whom? What will we learn?

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep reading for everything you need to know for the third 2020 Democratic primary debate.

Who will be there, and in what order?

In order of stage placement:

-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard slams New York Times profile of her Krystal Ball defends praise of Yang: I am not 'a Russian plant' Gabbard backs Sanders proposal to ban advertisements during primary debates MORE (D-Hawaii)

-Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight to take center stage at Dem debate CNN LGBTQ town hall interrupted by protesters Democratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall MORE

-Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerRepublicans wrestle with impeachment strategy O'Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada O'Rourke raises .5 million in third quarter MORE (D-N.J.)

-Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRepublicans wrestle with impeachment strategy Klobuchar takes shots at health and education plans supported by Sanders and Warren Kamala Harris to Trump Jr.: 'You wouldn't know a joke if one raised you' MORE (D-Calif.)

-Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders wishes Ocasio-Cortez happy birthday Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Sanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption MORE (I-Vt.)

-Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be necessary Trump warns Democrats will lose House seats over impeachment MORE

-Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man' Warren enters crucial debate with big momentum MORE (D-Mass.)

-South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump hits Fox News's Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Sanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption Biden praises Buttigieg for criticizing GOP attacks: 'That's a good man' MORE

-Andrew Yang Andrew YangO'Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada Hillicon Valley: Google, Reddit to testify on tech industry protections | Trump joins Amazon-owned Twitch | House to vote on bill to combat foreign interference O'Rourke raises .5 million in third quarter MORE

-Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)

-Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharRepublicans wrestle with impeachment strategy Klobuchar takes shots at health and education plans supported by Sanders and Warren O'Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada MORE (D-Minn.)

-Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

What are people saying about the stage placement?

Biden, Sanders and Warren are center stage for a second debate in a row, reflecting their leads in the polls.

That will give all three another chance to contrast their progressive and centrist ideas, at a time when Warren is posing a growing threat to Biden’s front-runner status while Sanders retains strong support.

What topics could come up?

Impeachment

Tuesday will make the first time Democratic presidential hopefuls will address the issue of impeachment after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBiden on impeachment: 'I'm the only reason' it's happening Democrats to offer resolution demanding Trump reverse Syria decision Rand Paul calls for probe of Democrats over Ukraine letter MORE (D-Calif.) launched a formal impeachment inquiry. Most candidates back impeachment

Syria pullout

While foreign policy does not always take center stage at debates, the candidates are likely going to face questions on Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, which Democrats and Republicans have both criticized. The move is seen by critics as an abandonment of U.S. Kurdish allies that will put their lives at risk.

Affording higher education

Student loan and debt forgiveness have been frequently discussed on the campaign trail. Warren and Sanders have both proposed four free years of college education. Biden released his plan proposing two free years of college education last week, and the two progressive senators could see an opening to hit the former vice president on that plan.

Health care

Health care is shaping up to be the biggest policy debate in the party. Biden clashed with Warren and Sanders on the issue at the last debate, defending the Affordable Care Act in the face of progressive proposals to scrap it in favor of "Medicare for All."

Drugs

Democrats could also address the ongoing opioid crisis in the U.S., which has hit Ohio especially hard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the state was home to the nation’s highest per capita rate of opioid overdoses in 2017.

Vaping

Vaping and e-cigarettes could also come up during the debate, amid a growing number of deaths related to the practice.

Jobs and the economy

Trump promised to revamp Ohio’s manufacturing and agricultural sector in 2016. However, Democrats say that the president has not made good on those promises in the state. Expect the Democratic candidates to push their own economic messages at the debate.

Who won’t be there?

-Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight to take center stage at Dem debate 2020 Presidential Candidates Bennet releases housing affordability plan MORE (D-Colo.)

-Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies Trump pushed for her ouster 2020 Presidential Candidates Krystal Ball: Yang campaign a 'triumph of substance over the theatre' MORE (D-Mont.)

-Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Presidential Candidates Delaney: I wouldn't allow VP's family members to sit on foreign boards Candidates wish Sanders well after heart procedure MORE (D-Md.)

-Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin Messam2020 primate debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the October showdown 2020 Presidential Candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens MORE

-Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Presidential Candidates Democrats decry Trump's push to slash number of accepted refugees Harris on whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up' MORE (D-Oh.)

-Former Rep. Joe Sestak (Pa.)

-Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson2020 Presidential Candidates Gabbard says she may boycott next week's debate The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE

Where can I watch the debate?

The debate will air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, in addition to streaming live on CNN.com and NYTimes.com’s homepages.

Hill.TV will stream a live 30 min pre-show, as well as a post-debate show on The Hill’s Youtube channel.