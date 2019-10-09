Crowd cheers as Andrew Yang makes surprise appearance at hip hop concert

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangFifth DNC debate to be held Nov. 20 in Georgia Yang becomes eighth Democrat to qualify for November presidential debate Poll shows Biden with 12-point national lead over Warren MORE made an appearance at a rap concert in New York on Monday, in the latest attempt to dispel criticism that he has been perpetuating Asian stereotypes and feeding into the "model minority" myth, NBC News reports.

The Venture for America founder reportedly appeared at the concert of Rich Brian — an Indonesian-born rapper who's part of the Asian-centric label 88Rising.

Wearing his signature "MATH" (Make America Think Harder) hat, Yang shouted at the crowd "It feels like there’s a f------ Yang Gang here tonight."

Yang continued, saying, "Just like Brian shows that there are no limits to what we can do creatively, we’re going to show that there are no limits to what we can do — the biggest leadership stage in the world.”

Yang received criticism in September after he said “I am Asian, so I know a lot of doctors,” on the debate stage.

The Democratic longshot also garnered backlash earlier that month after he went on CNN's "State of the Union" and defended Shane Gillis, the comedian who was fired from Saturday Night Live over racially incentive comments he made about Asians in a podcast.

"Our country has become excessively punitive and vindictive about remarks that people find offensive or racist," Yang said at the time.

Yang didn't respond to NBC for comment and Rich Brian declined to comment on Yang's appearance at his concert.