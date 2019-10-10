Buttigieg, Warren unveil LGBTQ rights plans ahead of town hall

Democratic presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood plans M campaign for 2020 | Dem candidates embrace aggressive step on drug prices | Officials propose changes to encourage 'value-based' care Only openly gay major league men's soccer player Collin Martin endorses Buttigieg Poll: Trump trails the top Democratic contenders in North Carolina MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for 'outrageous' response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions Overnight Energy: Warren unveils T environmental justice plan | Trump officials eliminate board on smart grids | Proposed Trump rule aims to ease restrictions on mineral mining MORE (Mass.) earlier Thursday unveiled plans to promote LGBTQ rights ahead of a town hall on the issue later in the day.

Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay major presidential candidate, plans to push Congress to pass the Equality Act if elected. The legislation, which passed the House in May, and would amend the Civil Rights Act to block discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, as well as gender identity.

The Democrat would also establish a National Mentorship Program for LGBTQ youth, as well as protect the rights and safety of all LBGTQ individuals.

And the South Bend, Ind. mayor would improve and expand health care for LGBTQ individuals, as well as aim to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030 through investing in research for a cure.

Buttigieg's plan also calls for an end to conversion therapy.

“Twenty years ago, an awkward teenager at St. Joe High, who didn’t know a single out LGBTQ+ student there, never would have imagined how far we would come,” Buttigieg said in a statement, referring to his own experience. "When I’m President, we will implement solutions bold enough to meet the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces while bringing the American people together to understand that our freedoms are bound up in each other.”

Warren, meanwhile, pledged in her plan to use the first 100 days of her presidency to bring back and expand Obama-era protections for the LGBTQ community.

The senator also calls for passing the Equality Act, as well as ensuring the LGBTQ community has access to affordable housing and affordable health care.

Warren's plan also sets the goal of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The candidates' plans come hours before the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and CNN hold a presidential town hall focused on LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.