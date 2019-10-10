Biden takes apparent swing at Warren: 'We're not electing a planner'

White House hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump's legal team MORE appeared to swipe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for 'outrageous' response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions Overnight Energy: Warren unveils T environmental justice plan | Trump officials eliminate board on smart grids | Proposed Trump rule aims to ease restrictions on mineral mining MORE (D-Mass.), his chief primary rival, Wednesday as the Massachusetts Democrat surges in the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to take that vision. And yes, take the plans. But that’s not enough. It takes a proven ability to get things done. We’re not electing a planner,” Biden said during a speech Wednesday, referencing former President Kennedy’s vision when he announced the U.S. would land on the moon.

“There is no one in this race who has a stronger record of passing important, consequential legislation than I have,” he added.

The broadside comes as a handful of national and statewide surveys show Warren leapfrogging Biden for the lead in the primary. The Real Clear Politics polling index shows the two virtually tied at the top of the crowded field.

Warren has seen her political prospects rise on a tide of a bevy of detailed policy proposals, leading her to adopt the rallying cry, “I’ve got a plan for that.” She also out-fundraised Biden in the third quarter of 2019 by about $9 million.

Her campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Biden’s remarks.

Biden’s comments come as Warren’s campaign is set to expand and gin up support in crucial states.

The Massachusetts lawmaker last month launched an eight-figure TV and digital ad buy in the key early nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Her campaign has also announced plans to expand its resources on the ground, including hiring new state directors and organizers in states with competitive state and congressional races.