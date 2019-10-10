Thousands of protesters to greet Trump in Minnesota

Thousands of protesters are expected to greet President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Trump adviser: 'He should stop saying things that are untrue' US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE as he arrives for a rally in Minneapolis on Thursday.

There are estimates that more than 10,000 will protest the 2020 campaign rally, as two dozen separate organizations plan to make an appearance, from civil rights groups to labor unions to anti-capitalists, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters supporting the president will also reportedly be in attendance, including Bikers for Trump and the Minnesota-based Three Percenters militia. Pro-Trump demonstrators will also be protesting against the local Democratic mayor.

Rally attendees are set to pack into the Target Center, which seats 19,000.

The president is scheduled to arrive at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 5:55 p.m. for his 7 p.m. event.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been feuding with the president over the rally's security fees, said the city has been planning for the event and expected turnout.

“Our police officers in the city of Minneapolis will be enforcing the law,” Frey told the Star Tribune. “We’re going to be looking out for the safety of every single person present — whether you are protesting in opposition or attending in support. That is our responsibility.”

The police have reportedly asked protesters to leave their weapons at home.

The president and his campaign called out the city and Frey, accusing them of "attempting to extort" the campaign with security fees related the rally. The fees were charged to the Target Center, and the center allegedly attempted to pass on the charges to the campaign.

Frey told reporters that he does not "have time to be tweeting garbage out, so it's kinda surprising when POTUS has the time to do this himself."

Yawn... Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors. https://t.co/v1cXvoD9uR — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 8, 2019

Thursday's rally, part of Trump's effort to flip Minnesota from red to blue in 2020, comes in the district of Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarMinneapolis mayor responds to Trump attack: 'Yawn' Trump knocks 'lightweight' Minneapolis mayor ahead of rally Judge clears criminal record for man who got 10 days for missing jury duty MORE, one of his favorite targets among House Democrats. Trump came under bipartisan criticism after a North Carolina rally this summer at which the crowd chanted "send her back" after the president brought up the freshman lawmaker.