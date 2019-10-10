McGrath raises nearly $11 million in third quarter for bid to unseat McConnell

Amy McGrath, the Democrat who nearly flipped a conservative House district in Kentucky in 2018, raised nearly $11 million in the past three months for her bid to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats plow ahead as Trump seeks to hobble impeachment effort Congress set for showdown with Trump over Kurds Senate Intelligence report triggers new calls for action on election security MORE (R-Ky.), her campaign said.

McGrath pulled in $10.7 million in the third fundraising quarter, the first since announcing her Senate campaign in July. That haul is made up of more than 299,000 contributions, her campaign said. The average donation size was $36.

It’s a staggering haul for any Senate candidate, and especially a non-incumbent, exceeding the quarterly hauls of several presidential candidates. By comparison, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - White House escalates impeachment battle royal Fifth DNC debate to be held Nov. 20 in Georgia Yang becomes eighth Democrat to qualify for November presidential debate MORE (D-N.J.) raised $6 million for his White House bid, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSenate Intelligence report triggers new calls for action on election security Krystal Ball: Yang campaign a 'triumph of substance over the theatre' Fifth DNC debate to be held Nov. 20 in Georgia MORE (D-Minn.) raised $4.8 million.

It’s only slightly less than the $11.6 million raised by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood plans M campaign for 2020 | Dem candidates embrace aggressive step on drug prices | Officials propose changes to encourage 'value-based' care Saagar Enjeti: 'Ride is likely over for Kamala Harris' Poll: Trump trails the top Democratic contenders in North Carolina MORE (D-Calif.), one of the most well-known Democrats in the presidential field, in the past three months.

That financial haul is likely to put her in a strong position to take on McConnell next year. The top Senate Republican has yet to disclose his third-quarter fundraising figures, but McGrath’s total eclipses what he raised in the first six months of the year. He pulled in $1.8 million in the first quarter and another $2.5 million in the second.

Candidates for federal office are required to disclose their third-quarter fundraising hauls to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by Oct. 15.

McGrath’s massive fundraising number signals just how eager Democrats are to oust McConnell in 2020. But if it’s a measure of Democratic enthusiasm, it’s also an acknowledgement of the uphill battle the party will face in trying to defeat a 35-year incumbent and one of the most influential Republicans in the country.

McConnell won reelection in 2014 by a nearly 15-point margin. And Kentucky has remained firmly in Republicans’ corner. President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Trump adviser: 'He should stop saying things that are untrue' US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE carried the state in 2016 by nearly 30 points, and all but one of Kentucky’s six House seats remain in GOP hands.

McGrath, a retired Marine Corps fighter pilot, rose to prominence in 2018 during her bid to unseat four-term Rep. Andy Barr Andy Hale BarrFarm manager doubts story horse bit Pence: report McConnell accepts Democratic rep's challenge to 5 debates McConnell campaign criticized for tombstone with challenger's name MORE (R-Ky.) in Kentucky’s 6th District. That race, rated a toss-up by most election handicappers, ultimately ended in Barr’s favor. He defeated McGrath by little more than 3 points.

But that race also raised McGrath’s political profile and made her a top recruit to challenge McConnell for his Senate seat in 2020.

There are signs that the race between McGrath and McConnell could be close. A July poll conducted by pollster Fabrizio Ward for AARP showed McConnell with 47 percent support and McGrath with 46 percent support, a statistical tie given the survey’s 4-point margin of error.

Mark Nickolas, McGrath’s campaign manager, touted that poll and the candidate’s fundraising haul on Thursday as a sign of challenges to come for McConnell.

“Mitch McConnell has never faced an opponent like Amy McGrath,” Nickolas said in a statement. “Not only does a new independent poll show the race tied, but more than a quarter-million grassroots donations – from all 120 Kentucky counties – have provided us a record-shattering first quarter of nearly $11 million to take down McConnell and his self-serving special interest allies. Change is coming.”