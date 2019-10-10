O'Rourke to hold counter-rally to Trump campaign event in Dallas next week

Democratic White House hopeful Beto O’Rourke will hold a campaign rally in Dallas next week the same night that President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Trump adviser: 'He should stop saying things that are untrue' US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE holds his own event in the city.

The former Texas lawmaker's Rally Against Fear will be held next Thursday in an effort to “counter Trump and demonstrate that his hatred, division, harmful rhetoric, blatant lawlessness, and corruption has no place in America.”

“We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “In this moment of smallness, paranoia, and division, Texas is going to lead the way with our strength, our courage, our diversity, and the big, bold, ambitious things we want to achieve together.”

O’Rourke has increasingly taken aim at Trump since the August shooting in his hometown of El Paso that killed 22 people, mostly Hispanics. O’Rourke tied Trump’s harsh rhetoric against immigrants to the shooting and was one of the first 2020 contenders to label the president a white supremacist.

Next week’s dueling rallies will be the second time O’Rourke and Trump clashed in the same city on the same day. The two held competing events in February in El Paso, a border town that O’Rourke has sought to highlight as evidence that Trump’s hardline immigration policies are misguided.

The rallies come as Democrats increasingly hope for the possibility of flipping Texas, with recent polling showing Trump losing to the top 2020 Democrats in the historically ruby-red Lone Star State.