Sanders opens up about heart attack in attempt to assuage health concerns

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood plans M campaign for 2020 | Dem candidates embrace aggressive step on drug prices | Officials propose changes to encourage 'value-based' care Sanders denies campaign was not transparent about heart attack: 'That's nonsense' Sanders, Castro, Gabbard to appear in town hall hosted by Latino civil rights organization MORE (I-Vt.) opened up Thursday about his recent heart attack, offering reassurances that his campaign was moving forward.

"I was at an event and I was speaking, and for the first time in my life I said to somebody, get me a chair I have to sit down," Sanders told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta at an interview in his Burlington, Vt., home. "I was sweating profusely, and normally we do selfies, and we get questions, and we have discussions. I was in no state to do that."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders said he and his staff headed to an Urgent Care in Las Vegas after he experienced pain in his arm before he was quickly diagnosed with having a heart attack.

The senator said he then underwent a 45 minute procedure at Desert Springs Hospital.

Sanders told Gupta that his doctors informed him that he was "on the road to a full recovery."

"I feel great. I have not an ounce of pain. I've been walking around a lot, playing ball with the kids," he said. "I feel very confident that we're going to be running a very, very rigorous campaign."

While Sanders is missing an LGBT presidential town hall in Los Angeles on Thursday, his campaign has said he will participate in the fourth Democratic primary debate in Westerville, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Sanders left the hospital on Friday after having two stents placed in a blocked coronary artery as a result of the heart attack.

The incident has brought newfound attention on the issue of age and health on the presidential campaign trail. Biden and other top Democratic candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for 'outrageous' response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions Overnight Energy: Warren unveils T environmental justice plan | Trump officials eliminate board on smart grids | Proposed Trump rule aims to ease restrictions on mineral mining MORE (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump's legal team MORE are in their 70s. President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Trump adviser: 'He should stop saying things that are untrue' US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE is 73.