Democrat launches primary challenge to Ocasio-Cortez

New York City Council Member Fernando Cabrera (D) has launched a primary bid to unseat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for 'outrageous' response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz join colleagues blasting NBA for 'outrageous' response to China Ocasio-Cortez taps supporters for donations as former primary opponent pitches for Kennedy MORE (D-N.Y.).

Cabrera filed last week with the Federal Election Commission to run for the seat in New York's 14th District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Cabrera has represented the Bronx in New York's City Council since 2010, his campaign website notes. Politico reported that he officially began his campaign on Thursday.

“Only a Democrat is going to be able to defeat her, and it’s going to be a moderate Democrat,” he told the news outlet. “She’s a no-show in the district. She hasn’t brought about anything except division within the party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that he objects to Ocasio-Cortez's self-described democratic socialist beliefs, her "Green New Deal" plan and her support for "Medicare for All."

“Socialism doesn’t work. I don’t want it for my children, for my grandchildren,” he told Politico.

He told the newspaper he decided to enter the race after Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against Amazon's plan to open a second headquarters in Queens, which has since been scuttled.

“We have somebody who literally dismantled the possibility of us having 25,000 jobs, and she has yet to bring any jobs into the district,” he said.

Politico reported Cabrera has faced controversy over his position on gay rights, noting he appeared on a radio show for the Family Research Council, a group that opposes LGBT rights.

Cabrera told Politico that during his time on the city council, he has supported every piece of legislation promoted by the LGBT caucus.

“There are people who want to demonize me because that puts a cloud over my accomplishments,” he said. “But my track record ... I’ve been supportive every step of the way.”

Politico noted that Cabrera lives outside of the district.

Several Republicans are also running to unseat Ocasio-Cortez, although the district is largely Democratic.