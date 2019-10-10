NRCC will donate money it received from Giuliani associate

The National Republican Congressional Campaign (NRCC) said Thursday that it would donate campaign contributions received from an associate of Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrey Gowdy joins Trump's legal team Trump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE's after the man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing campaign finance violations.

In a statement to The Hill, a NRCC spokesman confirmed that the House Republicans' campaign arm would donate $3,300 it received from Lev Parnas, one of two Ukrainian-born men who worked with Giuliani on his efforts to discredit former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump's legal team MORE.

Parnas, who was arrested alongside another Giuliani associate attempting to leave the country Wednesday night, is accused alongside Igor Fruman of illegally funneling thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to Trump-aligned organizations, including a $325,000 contribution to America First Action.

According to an indictment, the two men are accused of creating a face company, Global Energy Solutions, to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to various candidates and organizations.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Trump adviser: 'He should stop saying things that are untrue' US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE attempted to distance himself from the two men on Thursday, claiming to not know them despite appearing in a picture with the two men and Giuliani taken at a fundraiser.

“I don’t know those gentleman. Now, it’s possible I have a picture with them because I have a picture with everybody,” he said.

“I don’t know them, I don’t know about them, I don’t know what they do,” Trump added. “I don’t know, maybe they were clients of Rudy’s. You’d have to ask Rudy.”

Max Greenwood contributed to this report.