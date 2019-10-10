'Lock him up' chant erupts at Trump rally after Eric Trump attacks Biden

Chants of “lock him up” erupted at President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Trump adviser: 'He should stop saying things that are untrue' US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE's campaign-style rally Thursday night in Minneapolis after the president's son Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpKey Republicans split with Trump on Biden investigation push The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising Trump campaign, GOP raise M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry MORE attacked former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump's legal team MORE, a top Democratic presidential contender.

“How do you think Joe Biden and his — how do you think his son is feeling right now, right after embezzling a lot of money, taking a lot of money, the crookedness,” Trump said to a booing audience of Trump supporters. “Right, he’s not looking too good, either.”

“Maybe ‘lock her up’ goes to ‘lock him up,’” joked Trump, referencing the popular refrain President Trump and his supporters used to attack former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrey Gowdy joins Trump's legal team Support for impeachment reaches highest level in Fox News poll Trey Gowdy out at Fox News amid talks to join Trump defense team MORE during the 2016 election.

“I don’t know, I like ‘lock her up’ a little bit more, but thank you, that’s a good idea,” the president’s son continued.

The rally crowd began chanting “lock him up” in attacking Biden, referencing unsubstantiated allegations by the president that Biden and his son acted corruptly in their dealings with Ukraine. Biden has continued to deny the allegations and insists Trump is making up lies about him.

The younger Trump added at the rally: “Hey guys, we don’t need to lock him up — we’re going to beat the hell out of all of them. We’re going to win. You know why? Because America is winning again. Because of my father, America is winning again.”

President Trump himself is under scrutiny for his contacts with Ukraine and for urging the country’s president to investigate the Bidens.

Reports of his urging a foreign government to look into a major political rival ahead of the 2020 election has spurred Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry against him.