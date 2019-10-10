Protesters interrupt CNN equality town hall to address transgender murder

Demonstrators interrupted CNN's LGBTQ town hall Thursday to draw attention to a growing number of killings of transgender individuals across the country.

Protesters holding transgender flags came within feet of South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood plans M campaign for 2020 | Dem candidates embrace aggressive step on drug prices | Officials propose changes to encourage 'value-based' care Only openly gay major league men's soccer player Collin Martin endorses Buttigieg Poll: Trump trails the top Democratic contenders in North Carolina MORE and moderator Anderson Cooper shortly after Buttigieg took the stage.

"Trans people are dying. Do something...trans live matter," the demonstrators yelled as other individuals appeared to attempt to move them out of the audience.

"Let me just point out there is a long and proud tradition in history in the gay and lesbian and transgender community of protest, and we applaud them for their protests," Cooper said to applause. "They are absolutely right to be angry and upset at the lack of attention particularly in the media."

Pete Buttigieg is interrupted by trans activists at CNN's #EqualityTownHall. pic.twitter.com/OQutetJ2gj — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 11, 2019

Buttigieg quickly acknowledged the protesters, as well as the recent murders of transgender individuals, in particular, trans women of color.

"I do want to acknowledge what these demonstrators were speakers about, which is the epidemic of violence against black trans women in this country right now," Buttigieg said.

Eighteen transgender individuals have been killed in the U.S. this year alone. The majority of the victims are trans women of color.

The American Medical Association labeled the recent surge in transgender murders "an epidemic."