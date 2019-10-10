Trump knocks Biden: He was only a good VP because he would 'kiss Barack Obama's ass'

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Trump adviser: 'He should stop saying things that are untrue' US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE blasted former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump's legal team MORE on Thursday at a campaign rally in Minneapolis over his legacy as vice president and affection for former President Obama.

During his rally, Trump accused Biden of only being viewed favorably because Biden "understood how to kiss Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaDemocrats' satisfaction with 2020 candidates among highest in decades: Gallup Maggie Rogers shares letter from 'huge fans' Barack and Michelle Obama Budowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon MORE's ass," a charge that was met with loud cheers and scattered boos for the Democratic presidential contender.

"He was never considered smart. He was never considered a good senator," Trump added of Biden, while also taking aim at Hunter Biden, the vice president's son whom the president has accused Biden of using his office to help.

Trump says Biden "was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama's ass." #BeBest pic.twitter.com/e1GyMd6TAv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

Earlier in the address, Trump also touched on the allegations of Biden's efforts to oust a Ukrainian prosecutor while serving as vice president in 2016.

Trump has said the move was due to the prosecutor's investigation of Burisma, a company on which Hunter Biden served as a board member, though no evidence has emerged that Biden was acting with his son's interests in mind.

"It's not unsubstantiated, it's fact," Trump argued Thursday night.

The president's attempts to spur investigations by foreign nations including Ukraine into Biden has become the center of an impeachment inquiry in the House, which the White House has refused to cooperate with and labeled an attempt by Democrats to overturn the 2016 election.