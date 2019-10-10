Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks 'Where's Hunter?

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Trump adviser: 'He should stop saying things that are untrue' US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE went after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump's former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump's legal team MORE and his son Hunter Biden during his Thursday night rally, repeatedly asking where the younger Biden was.

”Joe’s son Hunter got thrown out of the Navy and then he became a genius on Wall Street in about two days,” Trump said while targeting the Democratic presidential candidate's son.

“Whatever happened to Hunter? Where the hell is he?” he added at the rally in Minneapolis. “Where’s Hunter?”

"Hey fellas, I have an idea for a new T-shirt," the president continued, turning to the audience. "Let's do another T-shirt: 'Where's Hunter?'"

Earlier in the rally, the president's son Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpKey Republicans split with Trump on Biden investigation push The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising Trump campaign, GOP raise M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry MORE also went after Hunter Biden while overseeing a chant of "lock him up" when attacking the former vice president.

President Trump in recent days has pushed unsubstantiated allegations that the Bidens acted in a corrupt manner when dealing with Ukraine, focusing on Hunter Biden's role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company that had faced scrutiny in the country.

Trump has focused on Biden's efforts as vice president in 2016 to push for Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who had looked into the company, though no evidence has emerged that Biden acted with his son's interests in mind and both Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into the president after revelations that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Joe Biden during a July 25 phone call.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has since publicly encouraged Ukraine and China to probe the former vice president.

Hunter Biden was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after reportedly testing positive for cocaine.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment on Trump's Thursday night remarks.