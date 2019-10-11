Biden strikes back at Trump after rally: 'America is so much stronger than your weakness'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks 'Where's Hunter? 'Off-script' Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE (D) tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: 'Bring our troops back home' Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE late Thursday after being targeted by the president just hours earlier at a campaign rally in Minneapolis.

Biden tweeted just before midnight that the U.S. "is so much stronger than your weakness," addressing the president, and contrasting Trump's words at his tumultuous campaign rally with Biden's own performance at the Human Rights Coalition's "Equality Town Hall," hosted on CNN during Trump's rally.

"I spent my night at the HRC forum talking about the fundamental respect every human being deserves. You spent yours showing how little respect for anyone else you have. America is so much stronger than your weakness, @realDonaldTrump," Biden tweeted.

Trump lashed out at Biden and his son, Hunter, during the rally, taking aim at his record as vice president and returning to unsubstantiated allegations of corruption he has leveled at Biden for weeks accusing the former vice president of working to persuade Ukrainian officials to dismiss a prosecutor investigating Burisma, where his son, Hunter, was a board member.

“Joe’s son Hunter got thrown out of the Navy and then he became a genius on Wall Street in about two days,” Trump said while targeting the Democratic presidential candidate's son.

“Whatever happened to Hunter? Where the hell is he?” he added. “Where’s Hunter?”

“Hey fellas, I have an idea for a new T-shirt,” the president continued, turning to the audience. "Let's do another T-shirt: 'Where's Hunter?'"

Biden has denied the allegations made by the president and multiple news outlets have reported that Trump's allegation is not supported by the investigator who the president claims was forced out.

“From the perspective of Ukrainian legislation, he did not violate anything,” the prosecutor said of Biden's son last month.

Trump, meanwhile, has found himself the center of a Democratic impeachment inquiry over a July phone call with Ukraine's president on which he pressed the Ukrainian leader to open an investigation into Biden, who is currently polling at the top of the Democratic 2020 primary field.