Dem lawmaker rips O'Rourke: 'I don't think losing is cool'

Rep. Max Rose Max RoseHillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions Why impeach Trump? Follow the polls Extremists find new home in online app Telegram MORE (D-N.Y.) sharply criticized former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke: Religious institutions should lose tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage 2020 Presidential Candidates O'Rourke eyes workplace protections for women, parents MORE (D-Texas) in an interview published Friday, accusing the former congressman of turning a losing Senate bid into a social media stardom.

In an interview published in New York Magazine's "Intelligencer," Rose lashed out at O'Rourke after the Texas Democrat criticized members of the party who do not support bold action on gun control and other issues. O'Rourke is a supporter of a federally-mandated buyback of assault weapons.

“I don’t think losing is cool. I want the Democratic Party to be the party of [Sen.] Kyrsten Sinema [D-Ariz.] and not the party of Beto O’Rourke,” Rose said.

"Losing is not as cool as he thinks it is," the Staten Island congressman added to NYMag.

“When you win you get to help people, and when you lose you get to be a social-media rock star," Rose said. "So I don’t think Beto is cool, and I don’t think losing is cool. If we don’t win, we can’t do a f---ing thing for anybody in a union, anybody in public housing, anybody that can’t reunite with their family because of a f---ing racist Muslim ban."

Rose's comments are by far the sharpest public blowback to O'Rourke's pressure on Democrats to support a federally-mandated assault weapons buyback, a position O'Rourke focused his campaign on after a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, his hometown, last month.

O'Rourke left Congress after being defeated in a bid to oust Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for 'outrageous' response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz join colleagues blasting NBA for 'outrageous' response to China GOP requests update on criminal referrals prompted by 2018 Kavanaugh probe MORE (R-Texas) last year, and subsequently announced a bid for the presidency, though his campaign has failed to break into the top tier of contenders.

Rose, who represents a district won by President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: 'Bring our troops back home' Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE in 2016, came out in public support of an impeachment inquiry into the president following the publication of details about Trump's efforts to persuade Ukraine's president to launch a criminal investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks 'Where's Hunter? 'Off-script' Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE (D) while delaying military aid to the nation.

His support of the inquiry, among other centrist Democratic lawmakers representing seats won by Democrats from Republicans in the midterms, is credited with swaying the opinion of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi'Off-script' Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood charges into 2020 | PhRMA CEO warns against Pelosi drug pricing bill | Medicaid work requirements costing states millions On The Money: Trump to meet China's vice premier during trade talks | Appeals court says Deutsche Bank doesn't have Trump's tax returns | House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey to retire MORE (D-Calif.) in favor of an impeachment probe.